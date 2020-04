Kildare continues to have the 3rd highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, after Dublin & Cork.

The Health Minister is warning we’re at a delicate moment when it comes to tackling the coronavirus.

There are now 15,251 confirmed cases of the infection, of whom 763 are in Co. Kildare.

610 people have lost their lives.

Infectious Disease physician at St Vincent’s hospital Dr Paddy Mallon says it’s crucial we don’t become complacent.