It Could Be Tonight Before Normal Water Supply Is Restored In Parts Of Celbridge.

: 04/20/2020 - 16:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_taps_flowing_many_pexels.jpeg

It could be tonight before normal water supply resumes in parts of Celbridge.

Investigations in to low water pressure in parts of Celbridge began again at 10am this morning.

Kildare County Council says the problem seems, primarily, to be affected housing estates and premises on the Hazelhatch and Ardclough roads.

It adds "we are aware that some customers on higher ground have no water supply at all and the crew are doing their upmost to establish what the issue is".

Supply may be disrupted during the day while testing is carried out.

Irish Water says works are due for completion at around 6pm this evening.

It could take up to three hours for the system to refill after that.

Stock image: Pexels

