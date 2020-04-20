Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A Kildare TD Was The Only Deputy To Record 100% Dáil Attendance.

: 04/20/2020 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
catherine_murphy_05_03_19_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare North TD was the only deputy in Ireland recorded as having attended Leinster House on all days that the Dáil was in session last year.

Figures published by the Houses of the Oireachtas  in The Times, Ireland, show that Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, was the only politician who was registered for all 101 days on which the Dáil sat in 2019.

Three other deputies only missed one day: Bobby Aylward, the former Fianna Fáil TD, John Curran, his party colleague, and Jan O’Sullivan, the former Labour TD.

The figures are compiled from the system that allows TDs and senators to register their attendance in Leinster House by using a key fob at one of six terminals located within the parliament building.

File image: Catherine Murphy/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!