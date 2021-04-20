Listen: Gerry "The Monk" Hutch To Be Charged In Relation To The Regency Hotel Attack.

Gerry "The Monk" Hutch is to be charged in relation to the 2016 Regency Hotel attack.

The DPP has decided to charge him with the murder of David Byrne - who was a member of the Kinahan cartel and shot dead during the incident.

A European Arrest Warrant has been issued while Gardaí have issued an alert on the Schengen system, informing other European authorities that Mr Hutch is wanted in Ireland.

Journalist with the Irish Independent is Paul Williams, he suspects the decision to bring forward charges will come as a surprise:

File image: RollingNews