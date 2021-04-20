The Eleven To Two Show

2 Appeals Submitted To ABP Over Refusal Of Planning Permission For Kildare Wind Farm.

Two appeals have been submitted to An Bord Pleanal over refusal of planning permission for a wind farm in Kildare.

Kildare County Council declined permission for a proposed windfarm in the Ummeras area last month.

Ummeras Wind Farm Limited/Statkraft sought leave to erect 5 wind turbines, with a tip height of up to 169 metres.

The proposal is for a site in the townlands of Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough.

Two appeals, on behalf of the developer and by a third party, have been submitted to ABP.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council:
"5 No. wind turbines with a tip height of up to 169m and all associated foundations and hardstanding areas; 1 no. on-site electrical substation; 1 no. temporary construction compound; all associated underground electrical and communications cabling connecting the turbines to the proposed on-site electrical substation; provision of new site access tracks and associated drainage; erection of 1 no. permanent meteorological mast of up to 100m in height; and all associated site development works, ancillary works and equipment. Permission is sought for a period of 10 years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm. A concurrent planning application is being submitted to Offaly County Council in relation to the elements of the proposed development that are within County Offaly, which consist of road/junction accommodation works to facilitate the turbine deliveries associated with the proposed wind farm development in Co. Kildare. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) have been prepared in respect of the proposed development. All within the townlands
Development Address:

Ummeras Beg,Coolatogher, Mullaghroe Lower,Ummeras More and Coolsickin/Quinsborough,County Kildare."

 

