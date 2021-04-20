The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: British Prime Minister Says No Border Poll For A "Very, Very Long Time".

: 20/04/2021 - 11:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The British Prime Minister says there won’t be a referendum on reuniting Ireland "for a very, very long time to come".

Boris Johnson made the comments in an interview with BBC’s Spotlight programme where he also said his Government is working on ‘sandpapering’ the Northern Ireland protocol.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, the Taoiseach said it’s important to focus on reducing tensions surrounding the protocol.

And Micheál Martin gave his reaction to Johnson’s border poll comments.

File image: Boris Johnson/RollingNews
 

