Covid 19 Vaccination Centre At Punchestown Will Open Next Week.

The Covid 19 vaccination centre at Punchestown Racecourse will open next week.

The Health Service Executive says, initially, the facility will provide vaccinations to people aged 65 to 69, who have registered.

The executive says preparations for opening on Wednesday, April 28th, are at an "advanced stage".

The facility falls within CHO7, which includes Dublin South, Kildare and West Wicklow

The HSE says "to date there have been 23,053 vaccines administered to residents and staff in Nursing Homes, Disability and Mental Health sectors by our community and hospital vaccinators across the region.”

CityWest is also a CH07 vaccination centre, where 18,000 people, most of whom are healthcare workers, have been vaccinated to date.

The HSE adds:

"Vaccination is by appointment only. We would ask people not to go to a vaccination centre without an appointment. People will not be vaccinated if you do not have an appointment and photo ID. Appointments will be spaced out to keep everybody safe. Don't be late for your appointment. If you do not arrive on time, you will not get your vaccine.

People should bring your appointment information to the vaccination centre. This will be on your mobile phone or in a letter. You will also need to bring your photo ID.

This can be your:

passport - book or card

driving licence

Public Services Card

travel pass

National Age Card - issued by the Gardaí

identification form with a photograph signed by a member of the Gardaí - get this from a Garda station

You will not be vaccinated if you do not have photo ID.

All 65-69 year olds should register online if you haven’t already been vaccinated or you haven’t received an appointment yet. If you have an appointment for vaccination already, through work, or because of a health condition, you don’t need to register online. The quickest and easiest way to register is online at www.hse.ie. It is a new system which will register people, manage appointments, and provide a secure record of your vaccination. This group will be the first to use it and most groups being vaccinated from now on will also use it."

Stock image: Artem Podrez/Pexels