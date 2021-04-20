Ceol Agus Caint

Listen: Deep Concern About Waiting Lists For Children Accessing Therapy Services In South Kildare.

: 20/04/2021 - 12:33
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There's deep concern about the duration of time children in South Kildare are waiting for various forms of therapy.

The delays are particularly acute for assessment of need, which indicates what kind of supports a child may need.

There has been some improvement in recent months, following the secondment of therapists from elsewhere in Ireland to CH07, which includes Kildare

Athy man, Mark Wall, is a Labour Senator and spoke to Kildare Today.

He says delays are pushing some families to breaking point.

