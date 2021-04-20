New Kfm App for iPhone & Android Now Available - Free!

Ceol Agus Caint

: 20/04/2021 - 12:57
Author: Thomas Maher
                                            The All-New Kfm App is Live.

Search Kildare’s Kfm on the App Store of Play Store and download for free.

Loaded with features, the best music, up-to-the-minute news and information on what’s happening around Kildare.

Listen live to all of your favourite shows.

Get in touch through our integrated Whats app, SMS, Email and Twitter @kfmradio - all in one place.

The all new Kfm App for iPhone and Android - all devices - available now to download for free.

Simply search Kildare’s Kfm on the App Store for iPhone or Play Store for Android  and take us with you wherever you go.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!