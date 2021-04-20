Listen: New Dept. Of Health Head Will Take €81,000 Pay Increase When Economy Begins To Recover.

The new head of the Department of Health has said he'll take his 81 thousand euro pay increase when the economy begins to recover.

Robert Watt was formally appointed by cabinet this morning but has waived the increase that would have brought his pay to 292-thousand euro.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has defended the pay increase saying it's in line with the scale of the job in the Department of Health.

Social Democrats co-leader, Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy says the increase sets a dangerous precedent for civil servant pay:

Stock image: Pexels