New Bus Shelters To Be Installed In The Naas Muncipal District.

New bus shelters are planning in the Naas Municipal District.

Kildare County Council wants to erect three, on the Clane Road, Sallins, opposite Chapel Lane, road number R-407, (north bound), on Main Street, Kill, opposite St. John’s Church of Ireland, road number L-2014, (east bound) and on the Dublin Road, Naas, Odeon Cinema bus stop, road number R-445, (east bound)

The plans are on display until May 21st, and available here

Public submissions are invited until midday on May 27th.

