New Bus Shelters To Be Installed In The Naas Muncipal District.

: 20/04/2021 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_stop_generic.png

New bus shelters are planning in the Naas Municipal District.

Kildare County Council wants to erect three, on the Clane Road, Sallins, opposite Chapel Lane, road number R-407, (north bound), on Main Street, Kill, opposite St. John’s Church of Ireland, road number L-2014, (east bound) and on the Dublin Road, Naas, Odeon Cinema bus stop, road number R-445, (east bound)

The plans are on display until May 21st, and available here

Public submissions are invited until midday on May 27th.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

