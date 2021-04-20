Extension Of Newbridge Temporary Road Closure By A Month Confirmed.

A temporary road closure in Newbridge is being extended by a month.

Kildare County Council has confirmed that the road in Pairc Mhuire at Sarsfield Drive will remain shut between March 28th and April 30th.

Its to facilitate the installation of pipework.

Alternative Routes:

Southbound vehicles travelling on Sarsfield Drive towards Newbridge Main Street will divert straight onto Páirc Mhuire (circa 0.19km). They will divert right at Páirc Mhuire / Páirc Mhuire and continue onto Henry Road (circa 0.3km). They will divert right at Henry Road / Henry Street (circa 0.1km) and continue on R445.

Vehicles travelling eastbound on Dara Park towards Newbridge Main Street will be diverted right onto Highfield Estate (circa 0.3km). They will be diverted left at Highfield Estate / Morristown Road (circa 0.16km) and then diverted right at Morristown Road / Standhouse Road (circa 0.4km). They will divert left onto Moorefield Road (circa 0.15km) and then right onto R445.

Vehicles travelling westbound on Henry Street towards the Curragh will be diverted left at Henry Street / Henry Street. They will divert right at Henry Street / R445 (circa 0.4km). They will then divert right at R445 / Moorefield Road onto Moorefield Road.

Stock image: Travis Saylor/Pexels