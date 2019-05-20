Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Electoral Boundary Changes In Kildare May Affect Where You Vote

: 05/20/2019 - 16:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
alert_generic_2.jpg

Boundary changes which come in to effect at the advent of the 2019 Local Elections may affect at what polling station and in what ward people vote.

The changes include for people living in:Donore, Donadea, Lullymore, Ballareen, Kilashee, Swordlestown North & South, Loughbrown, Carnalway & Gilltown.

clane_lea_changes.jpg

clane_lea_changes.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

naas_lea_changes.jpg

naas_lea_changes.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

maynooth_lea_changes.jpg

maynooth_lea_changes.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

newbridge_lea_changes.jpg

newbridge_lea_changes.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

kildare_lea_changes.jpg

kildare_lea_changes.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!