Listen: Employers Say Flexibility Is Key To Retaining Staff With Children.

: 05/20/2019 - 17:09
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Employers say flexibility is as important as salary when it comes to retaining staff with children.

The success of the Early Care and Education Scheme has resulted in not enough places in creches for babies and toddlers.

Most recent data, from March, indicates 8,045 children are enrolled in the scheme in Kildare, and there are 304 vacancies.

Some parents have had to delay their return to work after maternity leave to secure childcare.

Caroline McEnery, Managing Director of the HR Suite, says it makes sense for employers to introduce more family friendly policies;

