Kildare Cancer Survivor Collects €800,000 Lotto Winnings.

: 05/20/2019 - 17:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Kildare man, who has battled cancer, today collected his Lotto winnings of €795,000 from HQ in Dublin

The man has chosen to remain anonymous, but he is a dad living in the county.

He was the winner of a record Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €795,450 from Wednesday 15 May's draw.

The winning quick pick ticket was sold at Motorway Services Area, Mayfield, Monasterevin.

Speaking following his win, the emotional Kildare insisted that his 'health is more important than his wealth'.

He said: “I would definitely consider myself incredibly lucky in life and this huge Lotto win just confirms that."

