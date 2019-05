The jury in the Ana Kriegel trial has begun watching video footage of Garda interviews conducted with the second of two boys accused of her murder.

The 14-year-old, who can't be named because of his age, denies one charge of murdering the Kildare schoolgirl on May 14th last year.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: RollingNews