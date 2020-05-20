Kildare Focus

Overnight Water Works Will Take Place In Lullymore Tonight.

: 05/20/2020 - 12:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

Water supply to Lullymore may be disrupted overnight.

Kildare County Council says water conservation works will begin at 11.30pm tonight.

They may affect premises in the areas between Skew Bridge and Doyle's Concrete.

Works are scheduled to finish at 2am.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

