More than four in ten pubs in Dublin are planning on reopening as restaurants at the end of June, according to a survey by the Licensed Vintners Association.

Under the government's roadmap, bars can't begin operating again until August 10th.

But a number of pubs are hoping to use a loophole to reopen sooner than planned.

The Chief Executive of the LVA, Donal O'Keefe says they have been trying to engage with government on the issue:

Stock image: Shutterstock