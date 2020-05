Physical court sittings are to be limited to two hours a day as the Courts Service waits for "urgent" new public health advice.

It follows guidance given to the Oireachtas yesterday that TDs can't spend more than two hours a day inside the Dail chamber.

The Courts Service says the advice could affect the conduct of hearings lasting longer than that,

It's decided all sittings will last for no more than two hours a day until it gets new advice.

