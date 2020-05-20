Kildare Focus

Listen: ESB Issues Warning To Kildare Farmers & Contractors.

: 05/20/2020 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ESB is issuing an advisory to Kildare's farmers and contractors.

It is asking them to keep a safe distance from electricity wires, as silage season continues.

Arthur Byrne, Public Safety Manager at ESB, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

