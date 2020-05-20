Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: GRA Welcomes Clarity On Wearing Of Face Masks At Checkpoints.

: 05/20/2020 - 14:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
gra_logo.jpg

The Garda Representative Association has welcomed clarity on wearing of face masks by members at Garda checkpoints.

An Garda Siochana has consulted with the National Public Health Emergency Team and now says Gardai may wear face masks at checkpoints where social distancing can't be maintained.

Overtime, has, however, been "stopped, completely".

The majority of Gardai have been working 12 hour shifts since the imposition of Covid 19 restrictions.

Jim Mulligan is President of the GRA and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

jim_mulligan.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

