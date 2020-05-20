Listen: Micro-Cocoons" Should Be Set Up To Allow Schools To Return Early.

"Micro-Cocoons" should be set up in classrooms next month to allow children go back to school early.

That's according to a leading infectious disease specialist, after the World Health Organisation's Special Covid-19 Envoy said now is the time to think about re-opening Irish schools.

They're due to resume classes in September, with the Department of Education insisting every decision on reopening schools would be underpinned by public health advice.

But Sam McConkey, Professor of international health tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons says schools can come back in June with mini-cocooning:

Stock image: Shutterstock