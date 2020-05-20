The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Micro-Cocoons" Should Be Set Up To Allow Schools To Return Early.

: 05/20/2020 - 15:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
class_room_chairs.jpeg

"Micro-Cocoons" should be set up in classrooms next month to allow children go back to school early.

That's according to a leading infectious disease specialist, after the World Health Organisation's Special Covid-19 Envoy said now is the time to think about re-opening Irish schools.

They're due to resume classes in September, with the Department of Education insisting every decision on reopening schools would be underpinned by public health advice.

But Sam McConkey, Professor of international health tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons says schools can come back in June with mini-cocooning:

newstalk1541881.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Shutterstock

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!