A Kildare Cllr. Says Now Is The Time To Consider A Four Day Working Week.

A Kildare councillor says now is the right time to consider introducing a standard 4 day working week.

It follows a similar proposal by Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern.

She has put forth a reduced working week as one of the ways in which her country can emerge from Covid 19, and promote work-life balance.

Kildare/Newbridge MD Cllr, Chris Pender. says "We've learned a lot as a result of the measures implemented because of Covid19. We can see that while working from home may not suit everyone, more time at home certainly gives people more time to spend with their families. There have been steep learning curves over the last few weeks, but we are now in a better position to understand the nature of working from home in a productive economy"

And, he adds,"We need to change the idea that working long hours is good for productivity, challenge the worst excesses of the 'work-first, always-on' culture, and champion the importance of spending time with family, leisure time, caring work, and the ability to engage with our communities. People need to have the ability to step away from work, and the reality is that what was merely won't work.".