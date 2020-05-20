The Night Shift

Kildare Senator Says Supports Are Needed To Help Sporting Organisations To Survive.

: 05/20/2020 - 16:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
federation_of_irish_sport_logo.jpg

A Kildare senator has backed calls by the Federation of Irish Sport for the creation of a sporting resilience fund.

FIS says the monies are needed to ensure the survival of sporting organisations and clubs.

Formal sports training has not taken place for the last 10 weeks, and clubs have not been able to revenue or fund-raise.

Athy's Mark Wall is a Senator, and Labour's spokesperson on Sport.

He says "I want to offer our support for those proposals, as we need to do all we can to ensure activities can resume when the time comes as sport is so important for our physical and mental health. The restrictions will have had a major financial impact on clubs and groups.

"The call for a resilience fund makes real sense, and a designated task force similar to that for tourism is essential.

"Restart funding has been promised for business, and money has been committed to support charities struggling during the lockdown. Something similar is needed now for sport.

"It is essential that Minister Ross, who has been happy to pose for pictures with our sporting stars in the past when they have brought success to our shores, now rows in with a substantial support package, just when clubs and organisations really need it."

