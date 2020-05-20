Repairs To Leixlip Water-Main Serving Hundreds Of Homes Won't Be Finished Until 7pm.

Hundreds of homes in Leixlip will remain without water in to this evening, because of a burst water-main.

The pipe is on Captains Hill, and is affecting supply to Kildare's largest housing estate, Riverforest, as well as Glendale, Avondale, St Marys Park, Riverdale, Dun Carraig and Main Street.

Repairs are underway, and were scheduled to be finished by 5pm this evening..

Kildare County Council has issued an up-date, and says works won't conclude until 7pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay