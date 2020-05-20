The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Repairs To Leixlip Water-Main Serving Hundreds Of Homes Won't Be Finished Until 7pm.

: 05/20/2020 - 16:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
water_drop_pixabay.jpg

Hundreds of homes in Leixlip will remain without water in to this evening, because of a burst water-main.

The pipe is on Captains Hill, and is affecting supply to Kildare's largest housing estate, Riverforest, as well as Glendale, Avondale, St Marys Park, Riverdale, Dun Carraig and Main Street.

Repairs are underway, and were scheduled to be finished by 5pm this evening..

Kildare County Council has issued an up-date, and says works won't conclude until 7pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!