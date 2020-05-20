The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Superdrug UK Has Begun Offering A Covid 19 Anti-Body Test.

: 05/20/2020 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
superdrug_logo.jpg

In the UK, Superdrug has become the first high street retailer to offer a coronavirus antibody test.

The kit allows users to take a blood sample at home, which is then sent off to a lab to be checked.

Results are then available online 24 hours later.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!