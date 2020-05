A man is being treated at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin after a shooting in Coolock this afternoon.

The victim in his 30s was hit in the leg at Cromcastle Drive in Kimore at around 2pm.

His condition is described as non life-threatening.

No arrests have been made so far.

20/05/2020. Shootings In Coolock. Gardai Forensic teams (technical bureau) at the scene.Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie