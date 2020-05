London and the East of England have recorded no new cases of coronavirus over a 24 hour period.

Public Health England puts the number of new infections confirmed in the two regions on Monday at zero.

England as a whole saw 79.

Data from Public Health England for specimen date Monday 18th May: England 79. South West 9 South East 11 London 0 East of England 0 West Midlands 8 East Midlands 10 Yorks and Humber 30 North West 5 North East 3

