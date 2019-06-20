K Drive

Listen: Calls For New Oireacthas Cttee. To Examine Online Safety In The Wake Of Ana Kriegel Trial.

: 06/20/2019 - 15:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
oireachtas_logo.png

There's been calls for a new Oireachtas Committee to look at online safety in the wake of the Ana Kriegel murder trial.

Sinn Féin's also appealed for all party backing for its bill that would set up a Digital Safety Commissioner.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

newstalk1253435.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

