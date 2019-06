Several cities are asking for the European Union's help to deal with Airbnb.

They disagree with a recent EU Court of Justice opinion, which found the rentals are "an information society service" - rather than a traditional real estate agent.

Amsterdam, Brussels, Munich, Paris and others say they're concerned about the "explosive growth" of this type of rental.

They're calling for new rules to protect the housing market - and want the issue examined by the European Commission.