Storms Cut Power To 200,000 People In The Southern US.

: 06/20/2019 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Damaging storms have left more than 200,000 people without power across the southern United States - and forecasters warn more are on the way.

Fallen trees, downed power lines and flooding are affecting an area in a line from Texas to Alabama.

Crews are working flat out to restore power.

