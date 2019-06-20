K Drive

CSO: Kildare Renters Paying 30% Of Income To Landlords.

: 06/20/2019 - 15:29
Author: Ciara Plunkett
On average, Kildare's 12,0000 tenant households were paying 29% of their income in rent in 2016.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office 2016 geographical incomes profile.

Rents at that time averaged at €971, and are now averaging at €1,200

 

