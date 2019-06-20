Listen: Taoiseach Not In Favour Of New Oireacthas Cttee. To Examine Online Safety.

The Taoiseach says he's not in favour of a special Oireachtas committee to examine online safety.

Sinn Féin's called for one to be established to consider how to stop children getting access to sensitive content online.

It comes after one of the boys found guilty of murdering Kildare teenager Ana Kriegel was found to have vast amounts of pornography on his phone.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says new laws are needed - but isn't keen on the idea of a new Oireachtas committee to look at it:

