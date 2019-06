The Education Minister has commended the students at a Wicklow school which will adopt a gender neutral policy this coming term.

It's after proposals from the student council were accepted by the board of management.

From September boys and girls at St Brigid's National School in Greystones can wear both skirts and trousers and there will be mixed toilets.

Minister Joe McHugh says the pupils obviously made a strong case:

File image: RollingNews