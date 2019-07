Kildare's dog wardens vary their patrol daily to prevent dog owners predicting their schedule.

That's according to Kildare County Council.

The council added the two wardens for the county do this so they are available to respond serious incidents as soon as possible.

The wardens visit sites at various times on various days across the county.

KCC provided the information at a meeting of the Naas MD following at question from Cllr. Carmel Kelly.