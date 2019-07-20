Saturday Sportsbeat

KCC No Longer Collect Green Waste Due To A Lack Of Resources.

: 07/20/2019 - 16:19
Author: Róisin Power
green_waste_compost_via_pixabay.jpg

Kildare County Council no long collect green waste for Tidy Towns Groups and Residents Associations.

The council said that due to resources in is not possible.

KCC added that collection of compostable waste was proving bulky and required numerous trips to locations to collect.

However, the council offered assistance to any local residents with composting such material in their area at the Naas Municipal District July meeting.

Councillor Bill Clear had asked the council if there had been a possible change in relation to the matter.

Groups that are interested in getting assistance or guidance from the council to dispose of green waste can contact its Environmental Awareness Officer.

Stock Image: PIXABAY.

