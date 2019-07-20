Saturday Sportsbeat

KCC Has Applied To The Housing Dept. To Build Affordable Homes In Naas.

: 07/20/2019 - 16:46
Author: Róisin Power
house_under_construction.jpg

Kildare County Council has applied to use a site on the Caragh Rd to build affordable housing.

In a progress report to the Naas MD, the council said that the Dept. of Housing, Planning and Local Government will first have to approve the development and release guidelines for local authorities under the Scheme of Priority for Affordable Purchase.

Additionally, the council will need to find a source of funding for any development there.

KCC are awaiting further communications from the Dept. of Housing.

