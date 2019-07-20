Saturday Sportsbeat

HSE Say 11,500 Women Affected By A CervicalCheck Testing Issue Since 2015.

: 07/20/2019 - 17:19
Author: Róisin Power
The HSE has confirmed that around 11,500 women have been affected by a Cervical Check testing problem between 2015 and last year.

A review was ordered after an external lab highlighted a problem with the use of out-of-date testing kits for the HPV virus.

The HSE says there is no reason to check women who had tested positive on the original out-of-date test, but around 5,000 women from the original group have been asked back for re-checks.

However it says the clinical risk to women's health is low and the re-tests are precautionary.

The recent IT problem - which is separate to the out-of-date testing issue - resulted in late results for around 800 women.

