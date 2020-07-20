NTA Increases Kildare Sustainable Transport Project Funding To €2.2M.

There's been an increase to €2.2 million in funding research for sustainable transport projects in Kildare for this year.

The information was released to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy.

The funding has been transferred from National Transport Authority to Kildare County Council.

Projects that received funding include a number of cycle networks, bus corridors and footbridges.

Deputy Murphy also received detailed up-dates on specific Kildare projectsL

Project Commentary NTA Allocation 2020 Dublin Road (2015) This scheme was suspended, awaiting the outcome of Kildare's proposal for an inner relief road in Naas (this proposal was rejected in 2019 by the elected members). No Sallins Road (2013) This scheme was suspended, as Kildare County Council required to retain vehicular capacity on the corridor pending the completion of the Sallins / Kerry junction on the N7 project. No Kilcullen Road (2016) This scheme remains with Kildare County Council to process. Yes Naas to Kill (2015) This project is significantly complete; however, works within Kill have not proceeded Yes Poplar Square (2015) This scheme is intrinsic to the overall Dublin Road corridor. No Naas to Sallins (2018) The Naas-Sallins cycle route along the Grand Canal extension is being progressed by Kildare County Council. The NTA continues to support this scheme. Yes Naas Community College (2012) This project is not listed in the 2012 STMG programme, or may have a different name. No



The NTA will discuss with Kildare County Council how best to provide Councillor Clear and other elected members with a full briefing on the walking and cycling strategy for Kildare.





Commenting on the funding allocations, Deputy Murphy said:



“While the funding is very welcome, it should not be overlooked that the county has been enormously underfunded in the area of sustainable transport. If we look back to 2019, we received just €750k. The habits of people are changing in relation to how they travel and commute. The pandemic may have accelerated that and the funding needs to catch up in order to facilitate that change.



“If the infrastructures are there they will be used. We must ensure that the priority is with the person and not the car in terms of travel.”



Social Democrats Councillor Bill Clear added:



Deputy Murphy says “Spending should take a strategic approach which results in people being able to mix their modes of transport, linking cycling and walking to public transport.



“I recently engaged with the NTA regarding the cycling and walking strategies for the county. A process is now underway between the NTA and Kildare County Council on how best to provide councillors with a full briefing on the walking and cycling strategy for Kildare.”

Stock image: Pixabay

