Listen: Study Which Found 6 Groups Of Covid 19 Symptoms May Enable More Effective Treatment Protocols.

A study which has identified 6 distinct groups of Covid 19 symptoms may enable creation of more effective treatment protocols

The data was gathered through an app.

It shows that in addition to cough, fever and loss of smell, different groups reported other symptom including headaches, muscle pains, fatigue, diarrhea, confusion and loss of appetite.

Dr. Clarie Steves is a Clinical Senior Lecturer at Kings College, London, speaking to Kildare Today, knowing the symptom enables medics to treat patients earlier.

Stock image: Shutterstock