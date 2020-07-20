K Country

Listen: "Thousands" Of People Took Part In Celbridge, Leixlip & Ardclough Surveys.

: 07/20/2020 - 15:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
"Thousands" of people have responded to 3 online surveys about living in Leixlip, Celbridge and Ardclough.

The studies were conducted as part of local public health checks, which assess the strengths and weakness in a town or village, from a resident's perspective.

Kildare County Council say reports on these surveys have been sent to urban design consultants Metropolitan Workshop and Brady Shipman Martin.

They will be worked in to an analysis of each town.

Fine Gael Cllr., Joe Neville, says different issues were raised in each area.

