Almost 100,000 People Have Closed Their Pandemic Unemployment Claims.

: 07/20/2020 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_employment_affairs_and_social_protection.jpg

Almost 100,000 people have closed their claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in the last two weeks.

13,100 people will receive the payment for the last time tomorrow, out of a total of 313,800.

That represents a drop of 31,800 on last week.

