The Deputy President of the IFA, a Kildare farmer, is urging farmers to keep safety to the front of their mind.

Today marks the start of Farm Safety Week which aims to reduce the number of accidents on farms.

New research by the National Office of Clinical Audit more than 400 people attended hospital with a trauma as a result of a farming accident between 2014 and 2016.

Kildare's Brian Rushe has been speaking to Kfm

Brian Rushe joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

Stock image: Shutterstock