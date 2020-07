The cabinet will hold an incorporeal meeting today to extend the emergency protections for renters.

The ban on rent increases and evictions is due to expire at midnight tonight.

However it's expected Ministers will hold an over the phone meeting to approve an extension while Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still in Brussels.

There have been calls for the protections to remain in place until the end of the year, but it's likely to only be extended by a number of weeks.

