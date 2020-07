Ancient skeletal remains found in a park in Swords, Co Dublin are undergoing specialist analysis.

The discovery was made by locals out walking in Rivervalley Park in April, but due to Covid-19 restrictions the site couldn't be excavated until recently.

Six medieval skeletons were excavated from the same site in 1999.

Archaeologists believe the new find is that of a 10 to 12 year old child from the same time period.

Stock image: Shutterstock