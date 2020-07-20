45 Expressions Of Interest For Athy Food & Drink Hub Design Tender.

There have been 45 expressions of interests, so far, on a tender for consultants to deliver the Athy Food and Drink Hub

Kildare County Council tendered the provision of a multi-disciplined Architect – Led Design Team to conduct works on the historic Model School, to turn it in to an innovation centre.

The deadline for responses in July 29th.

The building will include Skills Hub, Community Timeshare Incubator Kitchen, Community Food Discover Centre: and Co-Working / Collaboration Zone

Kildare Local Enterprise Office Head of Enterprise, Jacqui McNabb, hopes to appoint a team by the end of August

Stock image: Shutterstock