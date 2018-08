Kildare Rose, Gráinne Carr, is among 32 women selected to feature in the televised finals of the Rose of Tralee, which begin tonight.

57 contestants, in all, have travelled from all over the world to take part in the festival now in its 59th year.

The live finals will be broadcast this evening and on Tuesday night.

The Kildare Rose will feature tonight.

Pictured: Kildare Rose Grainne Carr with Maureen Bergin (Kildare Village) and Aine Mangan (Kildare Failte)