Listen: Husband Of Murdered Kildare Woman Wants Killer Barred From The County On His Release.

The husband of Joyce Quinn, the Kildare woman murdered and raped in 1996 by Kenneth O'Reilly, is asking authorities to bar O'Reilly from the county upon his release from prison.

Mrs Quinn, a mother of three of Milltown, was attacked on January 23rd of that year.

22 year old Kenneth O'Reilly stopped her car, and forced her, at knife point, to drive her to a secluded location before raping her and stabbing her in the neck.

O'Reilly pleaded guilty to murdering Joyce Quinn but he was never charged with sexual assault and rape

He has served more than 20 years in prison, and may be due for parole next year.

Mrs Quinn's husband, retired Cmdt Ray Quinn, speaking to Laura Donnelly on Kildare Today, outlines the distress O'Reilly's return to Kildare upon his release would cause to his family