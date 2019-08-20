Average Rent In Kildare 72% Higher Than The Average Mortgage.

The average cost of Rent in Kildare is now €1,341.

That represents a 2.1% rise compared to the first quarter of the year.

The cost of renting a 3-bed house in Kildare is now €1,297 whereas the cost of the average mortage for a 3-bed is €752.

Across the counrty, the cost of renting a property rose by almost 7 percent over the past 12 months.

The figure marks the lowest rate of rental inflation across the country in the last 5 years, according to Daft.ie's latest rental report.

The average nationwide rent is now 1,391 euro a month.

Outside Dublin, the rest of the country saw a 9.1 percent average rise in rental prices.