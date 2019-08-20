K Drive

Adding Vitamin D To Bread Would Help Reduce The Number Of Deficiency Cases Say Researchers.

: 08/20/2019 - 14:32
Author: Róisin Power
bread_cakes_of_white_pixabay.jpg

Researchers in the UK say adding Vitamin D to wheat flour would not impact the taste of bread.

A study claims adding it would help reduce the number of deficiency cases.

It comes as people in Donegal were found to be lacking in the Vitamin following a study by a GP.
 

